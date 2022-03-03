Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of KEP opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

