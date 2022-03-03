Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Korea Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Shares of KEP opened at $9.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
