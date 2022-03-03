Kopion Asset Management LLC Sells 2,966 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Kopion Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Denbury comprises 5.5% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Denbury worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.33. 4,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 3.45. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.11.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.