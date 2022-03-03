Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

KTB stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,370. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $44.60 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

