Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 120 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 661,053 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 65.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 547,298 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 305.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Marriott International stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.97. 75,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

