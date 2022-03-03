Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

