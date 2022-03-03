Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys 8,765 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $31,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $209.97. 5,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.53 and its 200 day moving average is $221.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

