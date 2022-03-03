Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,671,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,310,000 after buying an additional 123,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,609,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 994.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 59,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 92,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

