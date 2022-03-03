KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.62

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as low as $15.70. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 197,433 shares changing hands.

KNOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.42%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

