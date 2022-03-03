KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3,039.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

NFLX traded down $15.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $364.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,789,248. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.46 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $466.72 and its 200-day moving average is $564.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

