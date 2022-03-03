KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 240 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Boeing by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA stock traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.01. The stock had a trading volume of 575,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,895,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.05. The company has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

