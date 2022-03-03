KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.51. 241,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

