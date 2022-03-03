KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded down $2.30 on Thursday, reaching $97.01. The company had a trading volume of 50,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,350. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.