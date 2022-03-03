Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €117.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €117.00 ($131.46) price target from investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €101.50 ($114.04).

KGX stock traded up €0.94 ($1.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €70.00 ($78.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,568 shares. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($91.93). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.07.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

