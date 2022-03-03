Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 347,358 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.39.

KNSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.01.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,007,000 after purchasing an additional 363,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89,644 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 79,609 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

