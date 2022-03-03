Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $123.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

