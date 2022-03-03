Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $380,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cintas by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,409,000 after buying an additional 38,247 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 38.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cintas by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $380.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.05. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $321.39 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

