Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 82,267 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.56 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

