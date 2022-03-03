Kingstone Companies (KINS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

