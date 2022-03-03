Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Lowered to C$200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.38.

TSE KXS traded down C$3.55 on Thursday, hitting C$148.48. 108,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$229.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$181.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 37,120.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

