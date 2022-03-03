Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Lowered to C$208.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF remained flat at $$114.38 during trading on Thursday. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $180.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average is $143.53.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.