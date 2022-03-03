KeyCorp Raises BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $32.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

BOX stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BOX by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BOX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,878 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in BOX by 54.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

