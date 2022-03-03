KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

