Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Justin Whitmore Purchases 6,355 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KDP stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 37,944 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

