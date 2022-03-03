Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $58.32

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.32, but opened at $56.27. Kenon shares last traded at $56.27, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.
About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
