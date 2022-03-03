Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $58.32

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.32, but opened at $56.27. Kenon shares last traded at $56.27, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.50.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kenon by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 869,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,002,000 after buying an additional 702,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kenon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Kenon by 6.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Kenon by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kenon by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

