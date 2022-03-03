KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $7.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 2,087,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,314. KB Home has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

