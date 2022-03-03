Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Down 8%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) shares were down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 39,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,524,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($115.82) to GBX 6,527 ($87.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($99.29) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($131.49) to GBX 6,100 ($81.85) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,738.57.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter worth $406,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the third quarter worth $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter worth $520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 47.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 102,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 34.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.