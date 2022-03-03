JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 780.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.0 days.

Shares of JTEKT stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. JTEKT has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15.

JTEKT Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, machine tools, driveline components, and steering products. It operates through the Machinery Parts and Machine Tools segments. The Machinery Parts segment provides steering wheels, drive train parts, and bearings. The Machine Tools segment offers machine tools, control equipment, and industrial heat treatment furnaces.

