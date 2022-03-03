JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,748,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.33. 3,470,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.