JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Price Target to €153.00

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €166.00 ($186.52) to €153.00 ($171.91) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of IMDZF stock opened at $173.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.17. IMCD has a 12 month low of $166.50 and a 12 month high of $226.00.
IMCD Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMCD (IMDZF)
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.