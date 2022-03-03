JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Price Target to €153.00

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €166.00 ($186.52) to €153.00 ($171.91) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of IMDZF stock opened at $173.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.17. IMCD has a 12 month low of $166.50 and a 12 month high of $226.00.

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

