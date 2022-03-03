Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.54. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 28,359 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.99.
Jones Soda Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSDA)
