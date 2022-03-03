Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.89

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.89 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 3567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

The firm has a market cap of $505.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter worth $6,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

