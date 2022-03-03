Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.89

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.89 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 3567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.
The firm has a market cap of $505.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter worth $6,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
