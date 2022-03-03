Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Get Joint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $35.05 on Monday. Joint has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $505.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Joint by 36.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Joint by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,758,000 after purchasing an additional 115,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.