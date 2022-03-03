John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:PDT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 41,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,421. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

