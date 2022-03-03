John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years.
NYSE:PDT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 41,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,421. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $17.69.
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
