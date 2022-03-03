John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years.
Shares of HPI stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $22.13.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.