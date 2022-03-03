John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years.

Shares of HPI stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

