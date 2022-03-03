John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has increased its dividend payment by 21.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 86.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

