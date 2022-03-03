John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HTY)

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.

HTY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,829. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

