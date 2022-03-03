Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Trading Up 1%

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.84. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

