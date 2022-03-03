Jefferies Group LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,864 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 68.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 162.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after purchasing an additional 944,138 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $528,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.05. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFGC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

