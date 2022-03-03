Jefferies Group LLC Has $858,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.74 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

