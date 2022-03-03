Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

BOND opened at $104.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.03. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $104.55 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

