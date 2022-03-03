Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,000 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lear by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.73.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $152.77 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

