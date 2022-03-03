Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) to Hold

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Sharp alerts:

OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Sharp has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.