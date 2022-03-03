Jefferies Financial Group Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $28.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s current price.

CHPT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $14.07 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $1,463,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $39,488,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at $980,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.