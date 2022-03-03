Jayne B. Hart Sells 10,500 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MYGN stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $36.95.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.