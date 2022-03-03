Jayne B. Hart Sells 10,500 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $36.95.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after buying an additional 1,123,482 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,316,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after acquiring an additional 115,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after purchasing an additional 370,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.