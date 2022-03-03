Jason Philip Dinapoli Acquires 3,579 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,579 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Philip Dinapoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of Heritage Commerce stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70.

HTBK stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $719.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,644,000 after buying an additional 108,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,083,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

