Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,926 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.65% of Graphite Bio worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 22,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $227,532.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 199,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,813 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRPH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

