Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 784.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055,030 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.72% of NexGen Energy worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,819,322 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

NXE stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.01. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

