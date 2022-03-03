Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $21.03 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,739 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of FOX worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 42.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 662.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 75,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX stock opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.24. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.