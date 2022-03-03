Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $20.49 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,076 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 139.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 274.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 255,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

