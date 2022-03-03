Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Graco worth $17,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

